Xoki sings praises of new starlet Mbokazi

Orlando Pirates skipper Tapelo Xoki has lauded prodigy centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi for being coachable, albeit highlighting the importance of still not bombarding the 19-year-old with a lot of information, amid his meteoric rise.
Mbokazi put in another solid display in Pirates' central defence, alongside Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi as they drew goalless against Algerian side MC Alger in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
The draw proved enough for the Sea Robbers to sail through to the semifinals, where they'll meet Egyptian side Pyramids, thanks to their 0-1 win in the away leg last week.
“He [Mbokazi] has made it easy for us to play with him. He listens, he works hard, so we just guide him where we need to. We don't want to give him too much information, but we let him play his game, allow him to make mistakes and cover him when he makes those mistakes,'' Xoki said of Mbokazi, who's taken the top-flight by storm since making his debut in March.
“We just encourage him to be himself ... we don't want to impose a lot of information on him and all the other youngsters in the team. The sky is the limit for him.”
Pirates have since switched their concentration to the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Xoki suggested that they wanted to go all the way in the Champions League though they don't want to look too far ahead of themselves.
“We know that the job is not done. We're in the semis, the goal is just to take it one game at a time, so we keep the dream alive. We celebrate tonight, but we have a big game on the weekend, the Nedbank Cup semifinal, so our focus is on that now,'' the Pirates centre-half said.
On what has helped them to come this far in the Champions League, Xoki cited resilience as the main factor, suggesting they've shown that they were not pushovers. Against Pyramids, Pirates will start at home next Friday, with the away leg billed for the following Friday.
“We know that in cup competitions you have to be resilient and when it's time to suffer, you have to take it and stay strong ... when you get a chance, you punish the opponent, so our team has grown in the last few years,'' Xoki said.
“You can see even with the youngsters, when they are required to defend, they defend and we assist one another at all times ... I don't want to call it dark art but we're a resilient team that are pushovers.''
Xoki sings praises of new starlet Mbokazi
He's a hard worker, he listens, says Pirates captain
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Orlando Pirates skipper Tapelo Xoki has lauded prodigy centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi for being coachable, albeit highlighting the importance of still not bombarding the 19-year-old with a lot of information, amid his meteoric rise.
Mbokazi put in another solid display in Pirates' central defence, alongside Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi as they drew goalless against Algerian side MC Alger in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
The draw proved enough for the Sea Robbers to sail through to the semifinals, where they'll meet Egyptian side Pyramids, thanks to their 0-1 win in the away leg last week.
“He [Mbokazi] has made it easy for us to play with him. He listens, he works hard, so we just guide him where we need to. We don't want to give him too much information, but we let him play his game, allow him to make mistakes and cover him when he makes those mistakes,'' Xoki said of Mbokazi, who's taken the top-flight by storm since making his debut in March.
“We just encourage him to be himself ... we don't want to impose a lot of information on him and all the other youngsters in the team. The sky is the limit for him.”
Pirates have since switched their concentration to the Nedbank Cup semifinals, where they host Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Xoki suggested that they wanted to go all the way in the Champions League though they don't want to look too far ahead of themselves.
“We know that the job is not done. We're in the semis, the goal is just to take it one game at a time, so we keep the dream alive. We celebrate tonight, but we have a big game on the weekend, the Nedbank Cup semifinal, so our focus is on that now,'' the Pirates centre-half said.
On what has helped them to come this far in the Champions League, Xoki cited resilience as the main factor, suggesting they've shown that they were not pushovers. Against Pyramids, Pirates will start at home next Friday, with the away leg billed for the following Friday.
“We know that in cup competitions you have to be resilient and when it's time to suffer, you have to take it and stay strong ... when you get a chance, you punish the opponent, so our team has grown in the last few years,'' Xoki said.
“You can see even with the youngsters, when they are required to defend, they defend and we assist one another at all times ... I don't want to call it dark art but we're a resilient team that are pushovers.''
Riveiro counts on Pirates' cup pedigree to brush aside Marumo
Cardoso tells Downs to keep eyes on the ball
‘I have no pressure to win cups for Chiefs’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos