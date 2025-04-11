Riveiro counts on Pirates' cup pedigree to brush aside Marumo

Orlando Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro says the team are banking on the confidence and experience they’ve gained from participating in the CAF Champions League to help them domestically, with the task at hand being the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Pirates’ goalless draw against Algerian champions MC Alger in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday was enough for them to book their spot in the semifinals, having won the away leg 1-0 the previous week.
“We took this continental competition [the Champions League] like a proper test for us to see and to understand ourselves [as to] where we are as a group,” Riveiro told a press conference in Sandton yesterday.
“I think we’ve played 14 games in that competition [Champions League] solid, conceding only four goals, and that says a lot about how competitive we are at that maximum level and in that difficult test
“We try to use that confidence [ from the Champions League] for the rest of the competitions, and to understand that if we’re capable of being that good in that space, we can be at the same level when we are playing domestically.”
Marumo stunned Pirates 2-0 in the league in March, three months after the Sea Robbers had thumped Bahlabane Ba Ntwa 8-0 in the first round of the season. However, Riveiro expects a totally different game from the past two meetings, and is relying on their pedigree in the cup competitions as they aim to win the Nedbank Cup for a third season running.
“It’s a new story on Sunday ... it’s a knockout game and it’s a game of consequence with only two possible results. In the other two games that we played [against Marumo in the league], there were three possible results, so this is a different story with a possibility to go to another final,” Riveiro said.
“We have a decent experience already in this type of competition, and again, we will try to recover as well as possible in a short space of time to prepare for the game as well as we can, and do our best to be in another final.”
Riveiro counts on Pirates' cup pedigree to brush aside Marumo
Coach says team's solid performance in continental games means they can do well locally
Image: Philip Maeta
