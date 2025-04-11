Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 11 April 2025 - 12:34
Itumeleng Khune says it is heartbreaking what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 61st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. 

Khune, who won three league titles with Amakhosi and several cup competitions, expressed his sadness at the struggles of Chiefs as they are in danger of ending a 10th year without a trophy. 

To prevent this, Amakhosi must beat Mamelodi Sundowns in their hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at what is expected to be a sold-out Loftus on Saturday. 

Khune, who learnt from goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Andre Arendse, Calvin Marlin and Moneeb Josephs, also said there is room for the standard of goalkeeping in the country to improve. 

As he went on a trip down memory lane on what has been a highly successful career, Khune recounted his rivalry with the late Senzo Meyiwa at junior national teams which made it difficult for coaches. 

