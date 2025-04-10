At full-time, a chaotic fracas broke out between the two teams after an Alger official appeared to be slapping Pirates head of security Nhlanhla Jwara. The visiting fans had also clashed with the security personnel on the stands midway through the second half.
The full-time pandemonium culminated in a pitch invasion, with the security personnel ending up escorting Alger off the field. Ben Yahia refused to comment on the chaos that his team looked to have started.
Even so, Riveiro lamented the ugly scenes as “unacceptable”, lauding Pirates fans for being a “good example”, while he appeared to aim a dig at Alger for being bad losers. There were no injuries reported.
“I don't really know what happened and now probably we're going to space to find out who started the fight ... I think it doesn't matter. For me and my group, football is something that can't get dirty with this type of behaviour,” Riveiro said.
“It's something unacceptable, whatever happened there. Probably everybody was making mistakes there, but those behaviours aren't needed. We have to learn how to behave after winning and after losing, and we have to accept the results.”
'The instigators of Orlando brawl must be embarrassed': Riveiro condems violence after Alger tie
Image: Lefty Shivambu
While his MC Alger counterpart, Khaled Ben Yahia, refused to comment on the melee that broke out at full-time of Wednesday's match at Orlando Stadium, Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro rebuked the violent behaviour that played out, saying the instigators should be embarrassed.
Pirates frustrated Alger to a scoreless stalemate in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal to book their spot in the semifinals. Bucs won the away leg by a single unanswered goal last week, meaning they prevailed 1-0 on aggregate.
“Probably we'll see some sad pictures and I hope that the people who see themselves in those pictures feel embarrassed enough to know that they must not repeat it. Our fans are a good example all around the world about how to have a good spirit.”
Wednesday's ugly scenes further shone a spotlight on the rather puzzling unruly behaviour of North African supporters on SA soil.
Last week, a nasty fight broke out between Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns fans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium after the Tunisian allegedly provoked the locals. That fracas left several Tunisians injured.
Zamalek fans also instigated violence at Cape Town Stadium after their goalless draw against Stellenbosch last week.
