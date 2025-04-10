PSL teams vote overwhelmingly for Royal's expulsion

Perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are leading second-placed Orlando Pirates by 12 points as they chase an eighth title in a row, will see the three points they won from Royal forfeited.
Other teams who scored victories against Thwihli Thwahla and will also lose three points include Polokwane City, AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.
Meanwhile, SA Football Player’s Union president Tebogo Monyai told Sowetan the union will assist Royal’s players to be declared free agents.
“[...]The immediate thing that we need to do now is to refer this matter to the players' status committee to clear them as free agents at the PSL DRC [dispute resolution chamber],” he said.
It is unclear if Royal's expulsion from the top division means they automatically drop to the NFD, or they are completely kicked out of the PSL family.
The protracted Royal AM saga has finally come to an end!
As expected, the PSL board of governors voted on Thursday to expel them from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
SowetanLIVE understands that 149 votes were in favour of Royal’s expulsion, while only 37 voted for them to stay in the league (15 Premiership teams were allocated 10 votes each and 16 NFD outfits were given two votes apiece). Two NFD teams are believed to have abstained.
The board of governors convened in Sandton to seal Royal’s fate after the PSL’s executive committee last week recommended terminating their status. However, the league is believed to have set a new date to deliberate on relegation arrangements as the league will now finish the season with 15 teams instead of 16.
Royal’s expulsion will have a significant effect on the Premiership as all their results from the 11 matches they’ve played this season will be expunged, meaning the log table will have to be updated.
