“... This shows that SA football is strong and the national team has done well at Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and we might qualify for the World Cup.
“So, I think it's good that there are certain regions that can compete against the giants of African football and the North Africans. We are proud of what we have achieved and looking forward to the game against Simba.”
Barker also lauded his side's performance as they beat Zamalek 0-1 in Cairo on Tuesday in aggregate after Sihle Nduli netted the only goal late in the match.
“I think it was important for us not to concede an away goal. I think you know in the first leg Zamalek had a big chance late in the match and we made a good save, I think that was a turning point. Had they scored, it would have made things a bit difficult coming here,” he said.
“So, knowing that we didn't concede an away goal, it was a message to the players that we have to show hunger, desire and work hard. You don't come to a place like this against a team like this, a defending champion and win without putting any effort.
“We knew that we would have to sacrifice and credit must go to the players for the work they put in and sticking to the game plan.”
Barker lauds SA teams for doing well in continental competitions
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fresh from reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal after stunning defending Champions Zamalek on Wednesday, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is excited with the performance of the SA teams in the continental competitions.
Stellies in their debut in the Confederation Cup punched above their weight by reaching the semifinal to join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns who also reached the semifinals of the Champions League.
Barker's side will face Simba SC, who are coached by SA coach Fadlu Davids, while Pirates and Sundowns will face Egyptians teams Pyramids and Al Ahly.
Barker feels this is good for SA football as Bafana Bafana are also benefiting from their excellent performance in the continental competitions.
“We've grown a lot in a short space of time, we've won a cup last season and this season we were in the final of the MTN8 and we've played often with teams like Pirates and Sundowns and held our own,” Barker told the media after the match.
