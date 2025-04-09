The former Kaizer Chiefs coach also spoke about how the team has grown in the last few months since he took over, along with previous co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Zwane convinced top-three not out of Usuthu's reach
AmaZulu can’t afford any defeats in upcoming games
AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane feels his side would have been in the top three had it not been for the recent slump where they suffered three successive defeats.
Usuthu are now seventh on the Betway Premiership log, four points behind third-place Sekhukhune United with five matches remaining before the end of the season.
While Zwane believes they still have a good chance of finishing third to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup next season, he urged his side to win their remaining matches to achieve their objectives.
“The ball is in our hands. It's all up to us if we want to go and play in the Confederation Cup ... it is all up to us,” Zwane said.
“It is how we are going to execute ourselves in the next coming games. We need to win all the games and when I look at the squad we have assembled, the character we've shown this season is good.”
