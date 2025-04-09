Soccer

Thabo September unfazed by possible loss of Chippa's top players

Kwayiba, Nwabali could be headed for Gauteng giants

09 April 2025 - 09:25
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Chippa United at Athlone Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Cape Town.
Sinoxolo Kwayiba of Chippa United during the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Chippa United at Athlone Stadium on February 18, 2025 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Chippa United coach Thabo September expects to lose some of his key players at the end of the season, suggesting they were already grooming a few younger ones within the squad to step up.

A few Chippa players like goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and talismanic midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba are believed to have attracted interest from big Gauteng clubs. Nwabali, who's Nigeria's first-choice shot-stopper, has for the longest of time been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates are said to be one of Kwayiba's admirers.

"We will lose some players but definitely the core of [the squad] we will keep. It's football, when you want to make your team better, then you sell your better players and invest on younger ones, so we will lose a few and we will rebuild again in those position where we will lose players,'' September said.

"We've got good talent in the team. Players like Aviwe [Mqokozo], Papama [Tyongwana], Giovanni [Philander] and Sithole are already stepping up, so we do have good young players. We have the squad but we just need to work harder. Us the coaches as well, we need to invest in education and help the players to grow."

The Chilli Boys coach also discussed their top eight chances, hoping they can sneak in even though they'll have a "tough run" in their remaining games. Chippa are ninth on the log, just a point behind eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who've played two games more than them. Interestingly, the Chilli Boys' next game is against Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 19.

"We hope the robot turns green for us in this traffic to go past. We will have a tough run...we still have to play Chiefs, we must go to SuperSport, Marumo and Stellenbosch away, so it'll be a tough run but we've got a good squad. We have to believe. The way it is tight, some teams might crack under pressure and hopefully we don't crack,'' September stated.

Meanwhile, Chippa are still to face Sundowns away on a yet-to-be confirmed date after their game was postponed last December.

Chippa's remaining league games

April 19: v Chiefs (home)

April 26: v Stellenbosch (away)

May 3: v SuperSport (away)

May 17: v Marumo (away)

May 24: v Sundowns (home)

SowetanLIVE

Sundowns draw with Esperance to book Champions League semifinal place against Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns weathered the storm to earn an important 0-0 draw with Tunisian side Esperance at the Stade Olympique De Rades on Tuesday night to ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Riveiro counts on Bucs' resilience

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has identified their ability to withstand dominance — especially when they were away in North Africa — as the main ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela, eye Caf semifinal now

Buccaneers look to finish the job with 1-0 lead in quarterfinal second leg at Orlando against Alger.
Sport
15 hours ago

Safety more of a priority for Milford

Milford owner-coach Xanti Pupuma says making it to the play-offs would be a bonus for them as it was never their ambition this season to fight for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Galaxy coach Beganovic now targets CAF football

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has narrated how his ambition as the Rockets coach built up from fighting for survival to now wanting to qualify for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Vaal River flood warning: Some residents refuse to evacuate
DA heads to court to oppose budget