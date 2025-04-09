Thabo September unfazed by possible loss of Chippa's top players

Chippa United coach Thabo September expects to lose some of his key players at the end of the season, suggesting they were already grooming a few younger ones within the squad to step up.
A few Chippa players like goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and talismanic midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba are believed to have attracted interest from big Gauteng clubs. Nwabali, who's Nigeria's first-choice shot-stopper, has for the longest of time been linked to Kaizer Chiefs, while Orlando Pirates are said to be one of Kwayiba's admirers.
"We will lose some players but definitely the core of [the squad] we will keep. It's football, when you want to make your team better, then you sell your better players and invest on younger ones, so we will lose a few and we will rebuild again in those position where we will lose players,'' September said.
"We've got good talent in the team. Players like Aviwe [Mqokozo], Papama [Tyongwana], Giovanni [Philander] and Sithole are already stepping up, so we do have good young players. We have the squad but we just need to work harder. Us the coaches as well, we need to invest in education and help the players to grow."
The Chilli Boys coach also discussed their top eight chances, hoping they can sneak in even though they'll have a "tough run" in their remaining games. Chippa are ninth on the log, just a point behind eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs, who've played two games more than them. Interestingly, the Chilli Boys' next game is against Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 19.
"We hope the robot turns green for us in this traffic to go past. We will have a tough run...we still have to play Chiefs, we must go to SuperSport, Marumo and Stellenbosch away, so it'll be a tough run but we've got a good squad. We have to believe. The way it is tight, some teams might crack under pressure and hopefully we don't crack,'' September stated.
Meanwhile, Chippa are still to face Sundowns away on a yet-to-be confirmed date after their game was postponed last December.
Chippa's remaining league games
April 19: v Chiefs (home)
April 26: v Stellenbosch (away)
May 3: v SuperSport (away)
May 17: v Marumo (away)
May 24: v Sundowns (home)
SowetanLIVE
Thabo September unfazed by possible loss of Chippa's top players
Kwayiba, Nwabali could be headed for Gauteng giants
Image: Ashley Vlotman
SowetanLIVE
