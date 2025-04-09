Soccer

Stellies to go all out for win against Zamalek

'‘We are coming here to win and giving it our all' — Stephens

09 April 2025 - 10:12
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Sage Stephens during the Stellenbosch FC training session and press conference at Cape Town Stadium on April 01, 2025 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens insists they will be playing for a win when they face Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal return leg at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night (6pm).

After playing to a goalless stalemate at home in the first leg last week, a score draw will be enough for the Cape winelands side to progress to the semifinals.

A goalless draw will see the match go to penalties, but Stephens said they are not thinking about a draw — but to win the match.

“We are coming here to win and giving it our all to go as far as possible in this competition. We are not looking to play out for a draw. Our first objective was to make sure we come here with something to play for,” Stephens told the media in Cairo on Tuesday.

“But now we have to play for a win as much as possible. What we did well in the first leg is that we didn't give them time, we pressed them very well. We didn't give them space and we didn't allow them to get into the wide areas to put in crosses.”

Having met last week in the first leg, the shot stopper said they know the strengths and weaknesses of Zamalek and that they won't be intimidated by the crowd in Cairo.

“We are looking forward to the game, like I said in the first leg. We will put everything on the field and we did so. Every game we play is a stepping stone and we have been learning since our first campaign in this competition,” he said.

“Now we know a bit about our opponent and we will make sure we show up like we always do and give our best.”

Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker said they are prepared for all scenarios to make sure they win the match.

“We had an opportunity to play them and did our analysis. There is not only one outstanding player in the Zamalek team, there are a lot of match winners within the team,” Barker said.

“So we have to be aware, and playing at home we do believe that they will have a passionate crowd behind them, giving them that sort of encouragement."

SowetanLIVE

DA heads to court to oppose budget