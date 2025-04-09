“That [winning even when they're dominated] says a lot about our capacity to compete because this competition is not about making it beautiful, it is about digging deeper in each and every phase of the game, and be better than the opponent, I'd say, in three, four or five different games you have to playing during 90 minutes.”
Riveiro counts on Bucs' resilience
Pirates prepared to deal with high pressure from Algerian champions
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has identified their ability to withstand dominance — especially when they were away in North Africa — as the main reason they're still alive in the CAF Champions League, suggesting beautiful football wasn't important in this competition.
Riveiro is banking on this characteristic to hold against the pressure in tonight's quarterfinal second leg of the competition. Bucs face Algerian champions MC Alger at Orlando Stadium (6pm).
Pirates won the away leg 1-0 last week, making it three wins in the current Champions League campaign after beating CR Belouizdad and Al Ahly, both 2-1, late last year in the group stages, ensuring they finished top of Group C.
“Obviously, it's for everyone to see, the way the team managed to go through difficult moments in all of those games that you mentioned [away to Belouizdad, Al Ahly and Alger] but still managed to win,'' Riveiro told a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
