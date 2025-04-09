Pirates make CAF semis despite goalless draw

At Orlando Stadium
Backed by a vibrant home crowd of approximately 30,000 spectators, Orlando Pirates delivered a disciplined display to frustrate MC Alger to a goalless draw, which proved enough for them to advance to the CAF Champions League semifinals, here on Wednesday night.
Having won the away leg of this quarterfinal 1-0, meaning they prevailed 1-0 in aggregate.
The last time Pirates reached the Champions League last four they also went on to go to the final, only for them to lose to the perennial kings of this competition, Al Ahly of Egypt, in 2013. Pirates will face Egyptian side Pyramids in the two-legged semifinals this month.
Pirates persisted with their cautious approach, that they've been utilising in high-profile games of late, playing with three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki. The Sea Robbers deployed the same approach in the first leg in Algiers last week and it was also the same approach when they stunned Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 here in the domestic league last month.
Even with a rather conservative approach, Pirates were enterprising in their build-up schemes, using both flanks via Deon Hotto on the right and Deano van Rooyen on the left to penetrate. Hotto unleashed a ferocious shot that nearly caught Algers goalkeeper Toufik Moussaoui off guard inside the fist five minute, only for it to miss the target by a few metres.
Thalente Mbatha, who was industrious in the middle of the park, was best ball-carrier for Pirates in the first half. His ability to carry the ball going forward, created a few half chances.
The visitors would dominate the last quarter of the first half, stringing together several passes, but they hardly made box entries amid that long spell of possession.
The Bucaneers slowed things down in the second half and only waited for right moments to launch attacks, while they remained compact at the back, and forcing the Algerians to only rely on set-plays to threaten.
Pirates, who've already bagged the MTN8 and still in the running for the domestic championship, are on course for an unprecedented quadruple as they face Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup semifinals here on Sunday.
Bucs fans gave the visitors a dose of their own medicine by shining lasers on Algers players' faces. The shining of lasers on the opposition players face is a common practice in North Africa. Frustrated Alger supporters would later trade blows among each other.
