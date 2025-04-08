“We must maintain that focus [from the first leg]; they are playing at home, they have to win. That will open up the game. It’s going to be exciting because we are Sundowns and we are here to win,” Allende said.
'Set-play will be key against Esperance'
We just have to be patient, move the ball quicker and take our chances – Downs’ Allende
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende expects Esperance to play an open game when they meet in the CAF Champions League return leg on Tuesday at 9pm at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunisia.
Esperance will be desperate to overturn the 0-1 defeat they suffered in the first leg in Tshwane last week, with Sundowns enjoying a slight advantage heading into this fixture.
In the first leg last week, the Tunisians were cautious in their approach and applied a low-block that restricted Sundowns from taking shots from outside the box.
But chasing the game at home after that defeat, Allende expects them to come out and attack, which he feels will suit Sundowns to better exploit the spaces they leave behind.
“We must maintain that focus [from the first leg]; they are playing at home, they have to win. That will open up the game. It’s going to be exciting because we are Sundowns and we are here to win,” Allende said.
“We know set-play will be key. We’ve put in a lot of work on that, and it paid off in the first leg. When Esperance played in Pretoria, they sat back and waited. We just have to be patient, move the ball quicker and take our chances.”
With one foot already in the semifinal, Sundowns will have to avoid a defeat to confirm their place in the last four. Though they enjoy a slender lead, Allende is optimistic they will score in Tunisia.
“Our goal is to finish the tie and qualify for the semifinals. We are fully focused on the away match, and we are happy with our win in the first leg.”
A plus is that coach Miguel Cardoso knows Esperance well as he was their coach when they eliminated Sundowns in the semifinals last season.
His knowledge of their weaknesses and strengths could carry Sundowns through tonight again after he got the better of them in the first leg.
Cardoso will put his trust in striker Peter Shalulile, who has stepped up in this competition.
Shalulile scored the only goal in the first leg to put Masandawana in the driving seat and will want to continue where he left off tonight.
