Safety more of a priority for Milford

Milford owner-coach Xanti Pupuma says making it to the play-offs would be a bonus for them as it was never their ambition this season to fight for promotion, insisting all they wanted was to avoid relegation.
Milford, who are in their second season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), are just six points away from the play-off zone, with a game in hand as well. Even so, Pupuma has downplayed their play-offs ambition, saying securing their status was always their priority as he thinks they don't have a squad to compete for promotion yet.
“The first thing for us was to secure our status and I still think we need another three points just to be safe. Going to the play-offs would be a bonus for us because our target has always been to challenge in our third or fourth season,” Pupuma said. “I still think we don't have a team to challenge for promotion yet, but if it happens, it'd be great, no problem.”
Last season, their maiden season in the division, Milford finished 13th, surviving relegation by just three points.
Pupuma has explained what has changed for them this season. “Last season, we were just learning and getting used to how things are done in this division. Most of our players were amateur players before joining us, but now they've settled and are confident,'' the Milford owner-coach stated.
Pupuma, who coached the team the whole of last season, employed Mandla Qhogi to steer the ship at the start of the season, before suspending him amid poor results in February. Qhogi's suspension saw Pupuma take the reins again.
The Milford boss has since given an update on Qhogi's suspension. “The problem is that the games are coming thick and fast, so we haven't yet had the opportunity to sit down and look at his [Qhogi's] situation, but he's still contracted to us and we are trying by all means to honour his contract.
"Eventually, we will need to sit down and talk about this situation because he's still employed by us, albeit he's not involved in the day-to-day running of the team,” Pupuma explained.
Results
Upington 0-0 Lions; AmaTuks 1-1 Durban; Leopards 1-0 Venda; Orbit 1-0 Callies; Baroka 3-2 JDR; Milford 1-2 Kruger; Spurs 1-1 Leruma; Highbury 0-1 Casric.
