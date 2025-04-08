Galaxy coach Beganovic now targets CAF football

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has narrated how his ambition as the Rockets coach built up from fighting for survival to now wanting to qualify for CAF tournaments.
Beganovic ascended to the head-coaching role when the club parted ways with Sead Ramovic, whom he assisted for the past two seasons, last November. Galaxy were bottom of the table without a win in their first six league fixtures when Beganovic replaced Ramovic
The 41-year-old Bosnian went on to enjoy a 14-game unbeaten run, in all competitions, until they lost 2-1 to Durban City in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 fixture away in February. Galaxy came from a goal down to force a 1-all draw against Kaizer Chiefs in their last game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
"I remember when I signed the contract to become TS Galaxy head coach on the 14th of November [last year], I said, 'this club don't deserve to be at the bottom, at least they must be 9th or 10th on the log'. That's how I saw things,'' Beganovic reflected.
"I made it my challenge, to first make sure that we survive relegation by pushing to climb up the table and when we climbed up in my first five games, I said 'that was not enough, now I want to fight for a top-eight spot' because I saw the team's quality and strength.
"After 13 or 14 games unbeaten, I said 'now we have to change our goal to something a little bit bigger'. Our dream now is to qualify for CAF football and we will push for that until the very end.''
Galaxy's next game is in the league against a rejuvenated Magesi side at Seshego Stadium on April 20. Magesi have won five of the six league games they have played at Seshego Stadium so far, having initially played their home games at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium until the league deemed Seshego fit to host topflight games in February.
