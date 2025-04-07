Riveiro honoured to be recognised by his colleagues

Outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro puts a premium on receiving plaudits from fellow coaches after his Polokwane City counterpart Phuti Mohafe lauded him for his “massive contribution” in the PSL.
Pirates beat Polokwane 1-0 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend. This was the first game since they announced that Riveiro will be leaving at the end of the season. Nkosinathi Sibisi netted the game's only goal, helping second-placed Pirates to narrow the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundown to 12 points, having played three games fewer.
After the game, Mohafe gave Riveiro his flowers. “He's done a massive job there [at Pirates]. Winning six or five cups in three seasons is not child's play [the Spaniard, who joined Pirates on a three-year deal in July 2022, has won five trophies at the club]. Winning a cup in every season isn't child's play, so he has contributed massively to our league,” Mohafe said of Riveiro.
Riveiro responded to Mohafe's plaudits by highlighting that being praised by fellow coaches was one of the best recognitions you can get as a coach. Riveiro has won three MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cup trophies.
“For us as coaches, if we get the recognition from colleagues, it's the best one you can get, it's like from your own players ... it's something to appreciate. I just came here to try to do my best to help my club get better, so far we've done a good job,” Riveiro said.
Pirates have one leg in the CAF Champions League semifinals after beating Algerian side MC Alger in the away leg of the quarterfinals last week, with the return leg billed for Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (6pm). The Sea Robbers are also on course to win their third Nedbank Cup in a row, facing Marumo Gallants at home in the semifinals on Sunday (3pm).
Riveiro suggested that they enjoy the tight schedule they found themselves in, amid competing in three tournaments these days.
“We have this schedule because we decided to be extremely competitive this season from day one, and that's why we're still alive in the Champions League, we're trying our best in the league as well and we have another semifinal in the Nedbank on Sunday,” the Pirates mentor said.
