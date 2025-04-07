Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti lamented his side's missed chances in a 2-1 home defeat by Valencia on Saturday, but urged his players to regain some focus ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash at Arsenal on Tuesday.
Valencia did leaders Barcelona a huge favour by shocking title-chasing Real in their first win away from home in LaLiga this season thanks to a brilliant performance by Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Ancelotti acknowledged that winning LaLiga had become a long shot but that it should not affect their Copa del Rey and Champions League campaigns.
"We have lost the opportunity to fight for the league with more forcefulness but the (Spanish Cup final) against Barcelona and the Arsenal clash will be different," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.
"(Arsenal and Barcelona) will attack more and the game script will be much different. Sure, we will have to be better at the back and be effective up front, but can't lose focus.
"It's a fact that it is not that hard for our opponents to score against us at the moment. But [there] is no use moaning about it.
"This is not a deserved defeat (against Valencia). Could we have done better? Sure, but it's not a lack of attitude. We deserved to win and it was because of details. We have to move on and focus on Arsenal on Tuesday."
Ancelotti was unsure who he will name in goal at Arsenal as he was forced to start 19-year-old academy goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez against Valencia with Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin sidelined with injuries.
Reuters
Real must bounce back against Arsenal, says Ancelotti
Coach concedes La Liga might be out of sight after Valencia loss
Image: Juan Medina
