Kekana confident Sundowns will overcome Esperance
Defender says Brazilians are mentally strong to deal with fans provocation
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says they will deal with everything Esperance will throw at them in the CAF Champions League return leg at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Tuesday at 9pm.
Esperance are expected to go all out in an effort to overturn the 0-1 deficit they suffered in Tshwane last week, when they meet in Tunisia on Tuesday.
However, Kekana said their last match gave them an indication of how Esperance will play.
“We know what to expect. Our coach [Miguel Cardoso] has also briefed us, but we have also been in this competition for a number of years. So we know the hostility, but it is something we won't focus on,” Kekana said ahead of the return leg.
In the first leg, Esperance showed they were playing for a draw up until Peter Shalulile scored the only goal in the second half to give Sundowns the advantage.
Masandawana will need to avoid a defeat tomorrow to progress to the semifinal, as even a draw will see them advance.
Kekana, 32, is optimistic they will finish the job in Tunisia and progress.
“The win in the first leg was a confidence booster, we were able to see what they are about and what they wanted to come out with, they wanted to play in transition, but we managed to deal with them well and hopefully we can build on that going into Tunisia,” he said.
The first leg in Tshwane last week saw Esperance supporters clash with Sundowns fans after the match and this type of behaviour from the Tunisians could play out tomorrow again and Bafana Bafana defender insists that will not bother them as their focus is on the field.
“We have gained experience and we are open to all the challenges that we come across. It will be no different, they will do whatever they can to disrupt us, but we are strong enough, we are committed and we can't wait for the match.”
