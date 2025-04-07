Fulham put Liverpool's procession towards the Premier League title on pause with a deserved 3-2 win on Sunday, capitalising on some dreadful defending to boost their push for European football next term.
Alexis Mac Allister gave the champions-elect an early lead after Liverpool were arguably fortunate to not concede a penalty, but that was as good as it got for the Reds who then shipped three poor goals in 14 minutes.
Ryan Sessegnon rifled home a superb first-time volley, after stand-in right-back Curtis Jones failed to clear a cross, before a series of mistakes from Andy Robertson let Alex Iwobi score.
Rodrigo Muniz completed the turnaround, winning a second ball with a lovely first touch ahead of Virgil van Dijk then producing a sublime finish through Caoimhin Kelleher's legs.
Conor Bradley set up a nervy finish when he played in fellow substitute Luis Diaz to poke home with nearly 20 minutes to play, but Fulham held on for the three points.
Liverpool remain top with 73 points from 31 games, 11 ahead of Arsenal. They need a maximum of 11 points from their remaining seven matches to win the title and, while that remains a virtual certainty, their form will concern boss Arne Slot.
Liverpool came into the game with one hand on the Premier League trophy but started poorly and could have given up the opener inside five minutes when Ibrahima Konate dawdled in his own box and was dispossessed by Andreas Pereira.
Pereira tried to feed Muniz, with Kelleher taking down Pereira as Van Dijk clattered Muniz to the floor, but referee Chris Kavanagh waved away Fulham's protests.
Fulham put Liverpool's title procession on hold
But Arne Slot's side still have one hand on the title
