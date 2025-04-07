Confident Tinkler targets Confed Cup qualification

“I said to the players that people are giving it to you and you have to grab it and they responded. That's why we are sitting there, but there is still a long road ahead; a lot of games to play and it's tight where we are.”
SowetanLIVE
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler feels his side is in a good position to finish third in the Betway Premiership and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
Babina Noko moved to third on the log table after their 2-1 hard-fought victory over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Samkele Sihlali and Chibuike Ohizu scored for Sekhukhune in the first half, while Kayden Francis netted the only goal for the Citizens.
“CAF qualification for me as a coach has always been a target, it was a target while I was at City and while I was at Maritzburg United [Now Durban City] because that's the type of coach I am,” Tinkler told the media after the match.
“I want to play in the CAF competitions because that's where you play against the best and expose yourself not only as players but as coaches. So, that's always been a target and tonight [Sunday] was no different; we saw an opportunity after the results yesterday [Saturday].
“I said to the players that people are giving it to you and you have to grab it and they responded. That's why we are sitting there, but there is still a long road ahead; a lot of games to play and it's tight where we are.”
Tinkler, however, warned his players not to get carried away after the win as anything can still happen in their remaining matches.
“One defeat, you find yourself back at five, so let's not celebrate too soon, one step at a time. We want to get to the 40-point mark as soon as possible to start creating gaps between us and the rest,” he said.
“What makes me happy is that the guys who started are not regulars and the effort that they put in means we have squad depth.”
Meanwhile, the Citizens caretaker coach Diogo Peral said they need to work on the confidence of the players to get back to winning ways as they sit in a danger zone on the table.
“We need to step up physically and mentally because the confidence is gone but I don't think the guys in the last two games showed a lack of will to win, the thing is when you have not won games for this long and the opposition had 10 good minutes then you are in trouble,” he said.
“The last two games were better and confidence was better.”
SowetanLIVE
