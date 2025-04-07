Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo has described their qualification for the Under-17 World Cup as a “big achievement”, saying they've made the country proud.
“Let me take this opportunity to thank every South African who rallied behind us. This is a great moment and a big achievement. Initially, I made it clear that, more than anything, we want to qualify for the World Cup, so it's a mission accomplished,'' Khumalo said.
“A big challenge ahead of us, playing at the World Cup, the biggest stage you can ever imagine. I think we didn't disappoint the South Africans ... qualifying for the World Cup was the main thing.”
SA booked their ticket to the World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar later this year, via finishing second in Group B of the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco. Amajimbos still finished as pool runners-up, despite being beaten 2-0 by group toppers Burkina Faso in their last game at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Sunday.
Amajimbos qualified for the World Cup, it's mission accomplished – Khumalo
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Egypt also did Amajimbos a huge favour by beating Cameroon 2-1 in a synchronised Group B fixture. SA beat Egypt 4-3 in their Group B opener, before drawing goalless against Cameroon in their season fixture, meaning they garnered four points.
Apart from securing their berth at the World Cup finals, Amajimbos also progressed to the quarterfinals of this ongoing U-17 Afcon, where they will meet hosts Morocco on Thursday (9pm SA time). Khumalo has told his troops to be more aggressive when they face Morocco, highlighting that they must prepare thoroughly for the hosts in the last eight.
“We need to be a little bit more aggressive and direct. We must strategise and plan thoroughly because we want to go to the next round as well,'' the Amajimbos coach said.
It's only the second time Amajimbos qualify for the World Cup, with their first appearance in this global spectacle being in 2015 in Chile under coach Molefi Ntseki.
