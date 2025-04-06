Soccer

Babina Noko make Tinkler happy with drubbing of Citizens

06 April 2025 - 20:22
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Samkele Sihlali of Sekhukhune United and Fortune Makaringe of Cape Town City during the Betway Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Sekhukhune United at Cape Town Stadium on April 06, 2025 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler claimed the scalp of his former team, Cape Town City, winning 2-1 to add to their woes in the Betway Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat leaves the Citizens in danger as they are 14th on the log table with five matches remaining. Sekhukhune moved to third on the log table ahead of TS Galaxy, who drew 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Citizens were looking to put an end to their 11-match winless run across all competitions. The last time they registered a victory was on January 17 when they beat Richards Bay 2-1.

City striker Darwin Gonzalez made his 100th appearance for the club against Babina Noko, but could do nothing to help his club avoid defeat.

Despite Cape Town City dominating the match earlier on, it was the visitors who opened the scoring when Samkele Sihlali benefited from poor communication between Tshegofatso Nyama and goalkeeper Darren Keet to slot home three minutes before the half-hour mark.

It was all Sekhukhune in the first half as the Citizens struggled to get going, failing to get a single shot on target. 

Chibuike Ohizu doubled the lead three minutes before the interval with a tap-in after he connected from Katlego Letlapa’s cross.

The Citizen’s defence was sloppy in the first half.

But Sekhukhune were dealt a blow when they were reduced to 10, after Khulekani Shezi, who came on early in the first half, was shown a second yellow card immediately after a restart for an elbow on Nyama.

Shezi had replaced the injured Vusimuzi Mncube, who was struggling with a hamstring. With Babina Noko playing with one man less, the home side started to take control of the match.

They pulled one back through Kayden Francis after combining with Jaeden Rhodes, who delivered an inviting cross and made no mistake in slotting it home.

That goal gave the home side momentum as they started to pile the pressure on Sekhukhune in search of an equaliser. But Babina Noko defended well to complete a double defeat on the Citizens this season.

