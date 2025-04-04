Stellies, Chiefs reserves braced for 'title decider'

Stellenbosch DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Evangelos Vellios has described their top-of-the-table clash against Kaizer Chiefs at Idas Valley tomorrow at noon as a title decider for them.
Stellies head into the match second in the log table with 53 points and one point behind Chiefs, who have a game in hand. With seven games remaining, Vellios said they have to win against Amakhosi to keep their hopes of clinching the title alive.
"We have to win this weekend, definitely it is a title decider for us. For Chiefs, it is not because it is in their own hands," he told the DDC media department yesterday.
"There is always pressure in these games. We rely on our experience to get over the line, but there is pressure. Chiefs know a draw will be a massive result for them."
Stellies are looking to win the title for the third successive season, while Amakhosi are planning to clinch it for the first time.
Vellios feels should Amakhosi win it this year, they would have won it deservedly as they have been consistent throughout the campaign.
"Last season, they inflicted so much pain on us when they defeated us 4-0, and even this season we are under no illusion, we are aware they are coming in with a good form," he said.
"At this stage of the season, we have to believe that our chances of making it three times in a row are still alive. We are well within our targets. If Chiefs win it, they deserve it. If they beat us or draw tomorrow, they would have deserved it. For us as Stellenbosch, we are really proud of the consistency our players are showing."
