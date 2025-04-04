Riveiro joined Pirates on a three-year deal in July 2022, and given his then hollow curriculum vitae, he was ridiculed and labelled a "plumber". It was not too long before Riveiro – who had only just had his big-time head-coaching gig – turned even his most ardent critics into believers, winning his first trophy, the MTN8, just four months into the job.
Riveiro could depart Bucs as the 'greatest ever'
Palacios lauds coach mocked as ‘plumber’ on arrival
Labelled as a "plumber" upon his arrival in the country three years ago, Jose Riveiro will leave the Orlando Pirates coaching post in two months' time with a legendary status, and winning the CAF Champions League guarantees he wears ''the greatest coach of all time'' at the club.
This is the view of former Pirates mentor Augusto "Njenje" Palacios after the club confirmed yesterday that Riveiro, 47, will step down at the end of the season after he "informed management of his decision not to renew his contract beyond the current term".
"It's sad news. He's already one of the best coaches in Pirates history... you can't say he's the greatest because you must not forget people like Ruud Krol and Roy Barreto,'' Palacios told Sowetan yesterday.
"However, if he can win the CAF [Champions League], he'd be rightfully considered the best Pirates coach of all time. He can still win the league and the CAF, I believe he can do it and claim that status of being the greatest."
Riveiro joined Pirates on a three-year deal in July 2022, and given his then hollow curriculum vitae, he was ridiculed and labelled a "plumber". It was not too long before Riveiro – who had only just had his big-time head-coaching gig – turned even his most ardent critics into believers, winning his first trophy, the MTN8, just four months into the job.
Riveiro would add two more MTN8 titles, plus two Nedbank Cups, cementing Pirates' status as modern- day knockout specialists. Palacios also praised Riveiro for turning several of the club's development products into household names.
Now key first-team players, the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Thabiso Sesane and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, among others, ascended into the topflight from the club's youth ranks under Riveiro. "He built a lot of youngsters, making them big and for that I respect him a lot,'' Njenje noted.
Palacios doesn't think confirming Riveiro's exit at this stage of the season, where the team are competing for three honours in the form of the Champions League, domestic championship and the Nedbank Cup, will destabilise the team.
"I don't think the news will do any harm. Players will now want to play for him more than ever to give him a nice farewell,'' Palacios said.
Riveiro's honours
Three MTN8 titles (2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons)
Two Nedbank Cup (2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons)
Some of his notable records
• Pirates have scored 200 goals under him, the highest they have scored under any coach in PSL era,
• He boasts 77 wins from 121 games in charge with 24 defeats and 20 draws, making him the coach with most wins for the club,
• No other Pirates coach has overseen more games than him.
