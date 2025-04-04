Soccer

Nonyane still hopeful Kruger's successful march to elite league

04 April 2025 - 11:50
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Kruger United FC
Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Kruger United FC
Image: Ashley Vlotman

With seven matches remaining in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) and eight points behind log leaders Durban City, Kruger United captain Lehlohonolo Nonyane strongly believes they still have a good chance of winning promotion to the Betway Premiership.

In their first season in the MFC, Kruger punched above their weight and now sit second in the table after an impressive run of results.

While they will need Durban to collapse in the remaining matches and win theirs to have a chance of playing in the top flight, Nonyane believes anything can still happen. “The gap between us [and] number five is not much. Anything is possible,” he said.

“For us to reach number one is possible... even for other teams below us it is still possible, hence I say, it's very important for us to win our remaining games. Anything can still happen. There are no longer easy games. We just have to make sure we win our matches.”

We started slowly, yes, and I believe it is not about how you start but how you finish. Kruger is a new team  [with] new players, and I think we're gelling at the Right time
Lehlohonolo Nonyane

After dropping points in their 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in their last away match, Kruger visit Milford at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

Nonyane said they are inspired by Chippa United's run, where they won promotion in their first season in the ABC Motsepe Foundation and also in the MFC. “We started slowly, yes, and I believe it is not about how you start but how you finish. Kruger is a new team  [with] new players, and I think we're gelling at the Right time,” he said. 

“Since the coach [Abram Mongoya] took over, he's been telling us about Chippa's heroics... winning the Motsepe League, then the Motsepe Foundation Championship and then going to the Premiership. And he has been instilling that in us to say this thing is possible, even for uslast year was our first season in the Motsepe League, and we won promotion. 

“Now we're in the first division and we can still do it again. That positive mentality helps us, hence things are happening the way they are.”

Fixtures (Kickoff for all matches is 3pm)

Today: Highbury v Casric, Gelvandale; Spurs v Leruma, Athlone

Saturday: Orbit v Callies, Olympia Park; Leopards v Venda, Thohoyandou; Milford v Kruger, Princess Magogo; Baroka v JDR, Global

Sunday; University of PTA v Durban, Tuks; Upington v Lions, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs.

