Dove hurt Chiefs are not on par with Downs, Bucs

Amakhosi host Galaxy with aim to arrest decline in form

04 April 2025 - 11:30
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Edmilson Dove of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 29, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove resisted the urge to promise their fans anything as the business end of the season is reaching its acme, and teams are vigorously battling for different objectives. 

Chiefs, who've been shockingly inconsistent this season, with 10 league defeats , may still fancy their chances of qualifying for continental football next season, – either via winning the Nedbank Cup, where they'll face rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals at Loftus Versfeld next Sunday – or finishing in the top three in the league. 

However, Dove – who was tactical when quizzed what he can promise fans as the season is about to be wrapped up – admitted they've failed to honour their promises a number of times.

"Sometimes we make promises that we are not able to fulfil but I think we need to do better in the coming games and make sure we collect as many maximum points as possible,'' he told a press conference at Naturena yesterday.

Chiefs face TS Galaxy in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7pm).

Dove also implied it was hurting for them to see fellow giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates doing well, insisting Amakhosi should be at the summit of the table, at least  by their standard.

Dove revealed he joined Chiefs because we wanted to win cups, hence it frustrates him that he hasn't achieved that yet. "Not only for them [their supporters] but for us [as players] as well, it's frustrating, but not looking at what others [Sundowns and Pirates] are doing, but for us...looking at ourselves, I think this club deserves to be at the top,'' he said.

"We have failed a couple of times...I came here myself because I want to win trophies, this is a club that can give you that. Having a feeling that you haven't done what you were called for, it's quite frustrating but we can only look forward and move on. This is not a team to be fighting for top eight or top four. Chiefs deserve to be at the top."

Fixtures (all at 3pm unless stated)

Tonight: AmaZulu v Bay, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga; Marumo v SuperSport, Dr Molemela; Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba; Chiefs v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba (7pm)

Sunday: CPT City v Sekhukhune, Cape Town (5.30pm)

