Soccer

Shalulile credits Cardoso's know-how in win over Esperance

Coach told them ‘everything about opposition’, says striker

03 April 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Sundowns during their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Esperance at Loftus.
Peter Shalulile of Sundowns during their CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Esperance at Loftus.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed what coach Miguel Cardoso told them before their 1-0 victory over Esperance in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday. 

Shalulile scored in the second half to hand Sundowns an advantage ahead of the return leg next Tuesday in Tunisia.

Cardoso was on the opposite bench last season when Esperance eliminated Sundowns in the semifinals, winning 2-0 on aggregate. Shalulile said the knowledge Cardoso had with the Tunisian giants benefited them as they were able to register an important win at home and believes they can complete the job next week. “He [Cardoso] brought in more experience because he is a good coach,” Shalulile told the media after the game.

“He told us everything about Esperance because he coached them and it is all about the belief and focus going into the game, knowing that we have to stick to the game plan he has given us. And we did that, that's why we got the results.”

He told us everything about Esperance because he coached them and it is all about the belief and focus going into the game, knowing that we have to stick to the game plan he has given us. And we did that, that's why we got the results.
Peter Shalulile

With Sundowns having an advantage ahead of the return leg in Tunisia, the 33-year-old said they will stick to their game plan again and are optimistic they can come back with positive results. “I would like to give credit to the coach and my teammates; you could see the game was not easy. We tried and knocked on the door and eventually we got a goal,” said Shalulile.

“Going into Tunisia, it is the same, stick to the game plan, grind out results and hope they don't score. We will do the things that we always do, which is hard work to get through to the next round.”

Shalulile has now scored 19 goals in the Champions League for Sundowns and says he's still hungry for more to help the team win the title for the second time. “As a striker, you always want to score goals, not compete with other people but compete with yourself because you are inspired by players playing outside the country," he said.

"It's a good feeling just to work harder. We will do our best to make sure we win the title.”

SowetanLIVE

We'll fight Esperance to the last minute – Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for the CAF Champions League title faces a tough challenge as they host Esperance in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cardoso outfoxes former team Esperance as Shalulile's goal Downs Tunisian giants

Mamelodi Sundowns emerged 1-0 winners in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Tunisian giants Esperance on Tuesday afternoon, ...
Sport
1 day ago

We are going to play to win, not a draw – Cardoso on Champs League return leg

With Mamelodi Sundowns having a 1-0 advantage over Esperance in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal ahead of the return leg next Tuesday, coach ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges
Soshanguve murders leave residents in fear