Shalulile credits Cardoso's know-how in win over Esperance
Coach told them ‘everything about opposition’, says striker
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has revealed what coach Miguel Cardoso told them before their 1-0 victory over Esperance in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
Shalulile scored in the second half to hand Sundowns an advantage ahead of the return leg next Tuesday in Tunisia.
Cardoso was on the opposite bench last season when Esperance eliminated Sundowns in the semifinals, winning 2-0 on aggregate. Shalulile said the knowledge Cardoso had with the Tunisian giants benefited them as they were able to register an important win at home and believes they can complete the job next week. “He [Cardoso] brought in more experience because he is a good coach,” Shalulile told the media after the game.
“He told us everything about Esperance because he coached them and it is all about the belief and focus going into the game, knowing that we have to stick to the game plan he has given us. And we did that, that's why we got the results.”
With Sundowns having an advantage ahead of the return leg in Tunisia, the 33-year-old said they will stick to their game plan again and are optimistic they can come back with positive results. “I would like to give credit to the coach and my teammates; you could see the game was not easy. We tried and knocked on the door and eventually we got a goal,” said Shalulile.
“Going into Tunisia, it is the same, stick to the game plan, grind out results and hope they don't score. We will do the things that we always do, which is hard work to get through to the next round.”
Shalulile has now scored 19 goals in the Champions League for Sundowns and says he's still hungry for more to help the team win the title for the second time. “As a striker, you always want to score goals, not compete with other people but compete with yourself because you are inspired by players playing outside the country," he said.
"It's a good feeling just to work harder. We will do our best to make sure we win the title.”
