Da Gama named Coach of the Month for March

By SPORT REPORTER - 03 April 2025 - 12:50
Owen Da Gama.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Magesi coach Owen Da Gama and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze have been named the Coach and Player of the Month for March.

Da Gama guided Magesi to four wins from five matches to climb up the Betway Premiership log table to 11th after beating SuperSport United, Richards Bay, Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch.

Chipezeze also played a huge role as he kept a clean sheet in all those matches.

“Chipezeze, Magesi goalkeeper, secured the Player of the Month award for an impressive four clean sheets in four matches in March and has been a key figure as the last line of defence,” the statement from the PSL said.

“The Zimbabwean international's acrobatic saves and composure in goals have been instrumental in his side's recent improvement on the Betway Premiership table and guided them to four victories in five outings, an impressive feat that has seen them move further up from the relegation zone.”

Da Gama took over the reins at Magesi while they were at the bottom of the log table and guided them to four victories in five outings.

“It was a contested win for Da Gama, who was closely followed by TS Galaxy's Adnan Beganovic as well as Abdeslam Ouaddou of Marumo Gallants,” the statement continued.

Chippa United defender Azola Ntsabo's curling free kick from a distance against Polokwane City saw him walk away with the best goal of the month.

“Ntsabo's goal, which was his first for the season, edged out strong competition from Lucas Ribeiro Costa wonder striker against Kaizer Chiefs.”

