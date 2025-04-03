Soccer

Barker tips Stellies to conquer Zamalek in Cairo despite goalless first leg

Stellies draw inspiration from Downs, Pirates

03 April 2025 - 12:38
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Steve Barker (Head Coach) of Stellenbosch FC and Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC during the CAF Confederation Cup, quarter final, Leg 1 match between Stellenbosch FC and Zamalek FC at DHL Cape Town Stadium on April 02, 2025.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has sounded optimistic that they'll do the job in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals against Zamalek in Cairo after Wednesday's goalless draw in the home leg, saying the pressure was now on the White Knights.

We're looking forward to the second leg ... I am relieved that we were able to showcase our ability as a team.
Steve Barker

Zamalek will host Stellenbosch in the second leg at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday (6pm SA time). Barker suggested avoiding conceding at home was important for the Maroons.

“The main objective was always to go to Cairo, having a chance and we didn't want to go to Cairo with the game sort of dead and buried. I think not conceding an away goal shifts the pressure to Zamalek,'' Barker said post the first leg at Cape Town Stadium.

“I think with good preparation now, we know what we know ... good analysis and coming up with a good game plan to get a goal because as it is, whether they score one or not, we still have to score one. We're looking forward to the second leg ... I am relieved that we were able to showcase our ability as a team.”

The Stellies mentor also lauded “big brothers” Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for winning their Champions League first legs against Tunisian champions Esperance and the champions of Algeria, MC Alger, home and away respectively a day earlier, hoping the two giants will set example for Stellenbosch by qualifying for the last four next week.

“Kudos to the South African teams. I think in the last two days they haven't conceded a goal [in CAF tournaments]. So, hopefully our big brothers in Sundowns and Pirates can set the tone and get into the semifinal, we wish them luck and we can at least go to Cairo believing that we have a chance of qualifying for the semifinal as well,'' Barker said.

SowetanLIVE

