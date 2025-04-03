Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 03 April 2025 - 17:11
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their Betway Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 29.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their Betway Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 29.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

In this episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele celebrate the milestone of 60 episodes. 

Mpanza and Mphahlele go down memory lane by recalling some of the best shows they hosted with the likes of Japie and Edward Motale, Dan Malesela, Jerry Sikhosana, Surprise Moriri, Joseph Makhanya, Mpho Makola and many others. 

They also discuss the challenges at embattled Kaizer Chiefs who have blown hot and cold all season and are fighting to end the campaign in the top six, or even top half, of the Betway Premiership. 

The other hot topic is who will be the 2024-25 Footballer of the Season. The leading candidates are Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucas Ribeiro and the Orlando Pirates duo of Makhehlene Makhaula and Relebohile Mofokeng. 

Omotoso, co-accused acquitted of all charges