We are going to play to win, not a draw – Cardoso on Champs League return leg

Despite not being entirely satisfied with the performance, Cardoso was pleased with the positive result as it gave them an advantage.
“A goalless draw at home will have been a positive result. A 1-0 is a positive result, but it doesn't mean anything. My job is to always push the players for performance,” he said.
“I have to push them for performance, but Champions League matches are for grown-ups, not kids and naive players. They also have to be worried about us because we can score there, we have been scoring everywhere.”
With Mamelodi Sundowns having a 1-0 advantage over Esperance in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal ahead of the return leg next Tuesday, coach Miguel Cardoso insists they will not be playing for a draw, but going all out for a victory.
Peter Shalulile's strike in the second half was enough to give Masandawana a win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
While Cardoso expects a different Esperance, he says his job is to make his players believe they can win there.
“For me, it is a match like any other one. My job is to make the players believe that the game is like any other one. Because there are only 11 players on the pitch, the crowd or the fans don't play. The referee will be for sure the one who will most likely keep the game and not make mistakes, so he will be neutral,” Cardoso told the media after the match.
“Eleven players have to play football, they will have strength. I know what they believe. They believe in Champions League nights turning around results.
