This resulted in some of the supporters suffering injuries during the squabbles, where police and security officials had their work cut out trying to stop the fight.
As a result, this saw some Esperance fans getting into the field and waiting to be escorted outside the venue by the police fearing the Sundowns fans would retaliate again.
Esperance fans were seen breaking down barriers and initiating the event after the match. The injured fans were seen walking towards the changeroom during the mixed zone with the media, where they were treated for their injuries by medical doctors.
During the fight, one Sundowns supporter was seen helping one of the Esperance fans who almost fell from the grandstand at the stadium.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Violent clashes between fans of Sundowns and Esperance overshadow Masandawana's win
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Hundreds of Esperance supporters were injured during a squabble with a section of Mamelodi Sundowns fans after Tuesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Sundowns won the match 1-0 courtesy of Peter Shalulile's second-half strike to take advantage of the return leg next Tuesday in Tunisia.
However, the victory was overshadowed by violent clashes between the supporters after the Esperance fans started the fight immediately after the final whistle. Fans were seen attacking each other and causing infrastructure damage as Esperance fans targeted the Sundowns supporters.
