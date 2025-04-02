PSL exco recommends expulsion of Royal AM from the elite league

Troubled Royal AM face expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the league's board of governors expected to ratify a recommendation made by the executive committee next Thursday.
A circular sent to member clubs on Wednesday - which Sowetan has seen – states clearly the PSL's executive has recommended the expulsion of the KwaZulu-Natal based club, who were put under curatorship last year over the tax affairs of owner Shawn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.
"The executive committee has resolved to recommend the cancellation of the membership of Royal to the Board of Governors (BoG)of the league in accordance with article 10.16 and/or 10.14 and or 14.6 of the NSL constitution," reads the circular dated April 2 and addressed to "all chairpersons and chief executives of all member clubs of the National Soccer League".
The circular bemoaned Royal's failure to fulfil obligations to the league and further blamed the club for "misrepresenting material information" when applying for renewal of membership to the league in July last year"
The league's executive committee also accuses the club of "transferring shares contrary to the provisions of article 14.6 of the NSL constitution".
A BoG meeting has now been called for next Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre, with one of the agenda items being "to consider the recommendation of the executive committee that Royal's membership be cancelled".
Expelling the club seems a mere formality, which would bring to an end the long-running saga which began last year, when Royal could not fulfill fixtures in the reserve league.
The embattled club suffered a transfer ban from Fifa two years ago and, this week, lost several players who departed citing breach of contracts.
A bid to sell the club, after being put on auction by the Sars curator to recoup some of the R40m said to be owed by MaMkhize, failed last week. A company that had won the auction failed to make the required payment, leading to the curator canceling the bid.
Royal's pending expulsion means the league will finish with 15 teams, and all their results will be expunged from this season's record. They had played just 11 matches in a season where they failed to pay salaries for several months. – Additional reporting by Nkareng Matshe
PSL exco recommends expulsion of Royal AM from the elite league
Club expelled for 'failing to fulfil obligations, irregularly transferring shares'
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
