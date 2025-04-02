Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has recognised the worth of coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane’s recent visit to the club as they prepared for their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg tie against Zamalek at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).
“It was nice to have Pitso. He was here, and it would not be wise of us, with him being in Stellenbosch, not to use the expertise and knowledge he has, obviously having coached in Egypt and having played a number of times against Zamalek,” Barker told a the media yesterday.
“It was nice to just hear from him, just the mentality, the emotional sort of engagement that the players have. So, to have that experience with someone who’s won the Champions League was very good for us to hear, and also for the players to also get insight from him."
Mosimane, who visited Stellenbosch at their base in Cape Winelands on Monday, has faced Zamalek several times during his days at Al Ahly, Zamalek’s biggest rivals in Egypt. During his 18-month spell at Al Ahly, he won two Champions League titles, among many accolades, beating Zamalek four times, and playing to a draw once.
Barker lauds Pitso’s courtesy call before Zamalek game
Team gets insight from Mosimane, who has beaten Zamalek, which Stellenbosch host today in CAF semis
Image: Ashley Vlotman
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has recognised the worth of coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane’s recent visit to the club as they prepared for their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg tie against Zamalek at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).
“It was nice to have Pitso. He was here, and it would not be wise of us, with him being in Stellenbosch, not to use the expertise and knowledge he has, obviously having coached in Egypt and having played a number of times against Zamalek,” Barker told a the media yesterday.
“It was nice to just hear from him, just the mentality, the emotional sort of engagement that the players have. So, to have that experience with someone who’s won the Champions League was very good for us to hear, and also for the players to also get insight from him."
Mosimane, who visited Stellenbosch at their base in Cape Winelands on Monday, has faced Zamalek several times during his days at Al Ahly, Zamalek’s biggest rivals in Egypt. During his 18-month spell at Al Ahly, he won two Champions League titles, among many accolades, beating Zamalek four times, and playing to a draw once.
Barker also sounded pleased to be hosting Zamalek in Cape Town, having been playing their Confed Cup home games all over the country due to the unavailability of venues in the Western Cape.
“It's nice to be in Cape Town, it's nice to be back home and hosting, obviously, one of the giants of African football, so I believe it's a momentous occasion for us as a football club. We’re looking forward to it. We know the challenges that lie ahead but, at the same time, I believe we earned the right to be here... we deserve this opportunity,” he said.
Stellies skipper Sage Stephens categorises today’s game against Zamalek among the biggest games they've played. “It’s a huge game. It’s an honour and a privilege to be participating in such a big game,” the keeper said.
“We’ve played a lot of big games...Carling [Knockout, which they won against TS Galaxy in December 2023] was a huge game for us as a club and this [today’s match] is up there with that. So, we will do our best as players to represent the badge.”
The second leg is billed for Cairo next Wednesday.
SowetanLIVE
Barker regrets defeat to Magesi but says game prepared them for Zamalek
Barker furious about ref's role in Chiefs cup win
A draw against Pirates feels like a win for Barker
On-form Stellies ready for Zamalek in Confed Cup, says Barker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos