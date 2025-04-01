Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for the CAF Champions League title faces a tough challenge as they host Esperance in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon (3pm).
Tunisia’s Esperance ended Sundowns’ title hopes last year when they beat them 2-0 on aggregate, with Miguel Cardoso – now at Downs – at the helm.
Sundowns are hungry to win a second continental title to add to their 2016 success, and Cardoso, who was on the Esperance bench last year when they eliminated Masandawana, highlighted areas where the Tunisian club have changed since his departure.
“They have changed players, and they are different from the team Sundowns played last year,” Cardoso said yesterday.
“In terms of players and in terms of [their] way of playing, they have been different since we left the club. Two coaches have been there after me. The new coach [Maher Kanzari ] will bring something new to the team.
We'll fight Esperance to the last minute – Cardoso
Cardoso at the helm when Tunisians eliminated Downs last year
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for the CAF Champions League title faces a tough challenge as they host Esperance in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this afternoon (3pm).
Tunisia’s Esperance ended Sundowns’ title hopes last year when they beat them 2-0 on aggregate, with Miguel Cardoso – now at Downs – at the helm.
Sundowns are hungry to win a second continental title to add to their 2016 success, and Cardoso, who was on the Esperance bench last year when they eliminated Masandawana, highlighted areas where the Tunisian club have changed since his departure.
“They have changed players, and they are different from the team Sundowns played last year,” Cardoso said yesterday.
“In terms of players and in terms of [their] way of playing, they have been different since we left the club. Two coaches have been there after me. The new coach [Maher Kanzari ] will bring something new to the team.
“We expect the team to be loyal to their identity of Esperance. It’s a club that has a big identity regarding the way they play. We expect them to be loyal to themselves.”
Cardoso, 52, insists failure to win the competition this year won’t define his season at the club. “I don’t feel that the teams that don’t win the championships have failed. Last year, we didn’t win the championship when I was coaching Esperance, but I didn’t feel at all that I failed,” he said.
“We want to bring something for this club, and we know that everything has been done for us to succeed in this competition and go as far as possible. That’s the spirit that we have, the mindset. We will fight until the last minute in the first and the second match.
Cardoso will be looking at Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams for goals as he seeks to take advantage into the second leg next Tuesday.
SowetanLIVE
City and SuperSport appreciate a point against each other as relegation threatens
Nabi says a local coach on chiefs' technical panel would have made no difference to result
Adams impresses Cardoso, but coach warns midfielder must not get complacent
Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League matches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos