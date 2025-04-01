Kaizer Chiefs' Neo Bohloko scored a brace of penalties with Cape Town City starlet Emile Witbooi and Simphiwe Mlondo of Mamelodi Sundowns also finding the back of the net at Casablanca's Stade Larbi Zaouli. Amajimbos' next Group B clash is against Cameroon, who lost their opener 2-1 to Burkina Faso earlier on Monday, at the same venue on Thursday (4pm SA time).
“I think it's a big win for us. It was one of those games that we said we wanted to start well and importantly, I think we kept to the process, the way we want to play, our style of play. Looking at the mentality of the boys, it was amazing as well. We are doing it for our fellow South Africans,” Khumalo said.
“I think the strategy of Egypt was to come at us very early, playing through their two wingbacks [Mohanad El Shamy and Adham Farid on the left and right sides, respectively] and they got goals, but we had to react immediately. It was a surprise approach from them, but we kept to our style of play ... we want to keep the ball and this is how South African football is all about, keep the ball but go forward and be constructive.”
Despite drawing first blood via Mlangeni in the first minute, Amajimbos found themselves 3-1 down before the 20th minute until they turned it around. Khumalo implied they played like season-campaigners. SA top Group B alongside Burkina Faso as the two teams boast equal points and goal difference.
“I think we didn't show inexperience in this because we kept the ball ... we wanted them to deplete the energy and we forced them to run,” the Amajimbos mentor said.
The top two finishers across all four groups in Morocco will automatically qualify for the U-17 World Cup, to be staged in Qatar later this year.
SowetanLIVE
We kept to our style of play – Khumalo after U-17s' win over Egypt
Image: BackpagePix
SA Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo has lauded his troops for sticking to the fundamentals of Mzansi's football identity in Monday's 4-3 win over Egypt which was their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B opener.
SowetanLIVE
