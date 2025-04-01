Soccer

Start with Mabasa, Makgopa to disrupt Alger's plan – Tso

Legend convinced two-pronged attack can get Bucs a result in first leg

01 April 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa are a vital cog at Pirates.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi believes strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa and Evidence Makgopa must be in the Bucs starting XI against Algerian champions MC Alger, explaining how that would benefit the Soweto giants.

Alger, who are intent on winning their second league title in a row in Algeria, host Pirates at a sold-out Stade Du 5 Juillet in the first leg of the CAF Champions League tonight (9pm SA time). Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has hardly played with the two strikers since his arrival in SA in July 2022.

However, Vilakazi believes tonight’s game calls for Mabasa and Makgopa to start against the 1976 Champions League winners, saying that would help throw Alger’s potential gameplan out of the window. 

“Pirates need to score at least one goal, so for me they need to start both Mabasa and Makgopa,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday. “I mean, why not? Makgopa is helpful in tracking back, and you can also rely on him to defend set-plays. Mabasa is a better finisher and you need that in such games.

“Again, starting with two strikers would confuse Alger because I am sure their gameplan is centred on Pirates playing with one striker as a point of reference. So, for me, two strikers wouldn’t only make Pirates stronger, but it’d also be disruptive in Alger’s game plan.”

The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium next Wednesday. Vilakazi, who is Pirates’ all-time top scorer, also urged the Sea Robbers to avoid sitting back.

“I don’t think it’d be a good idea to sit back and defend deep because that would just invite trouble,” Vilakazi said.

“Pirates must play their normal flowing game without fear. If they sit back, they can even concede penalties ... you know, in North Africa the players are manipulative and referees buy into their tricks because of the intimidating atmosphere there, so you don’t need to sit back and have many players in your half because you can end up committing fouls and conceding unnecessary penalties.”

SowetanLIVE 

