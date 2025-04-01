Veteran Durban City goalkeeper Ayanda “Pepe” Mtshali, 37, is salivating at the prospect of playing in the top-flight again, insisting retirement wasn't an option for him yet.
Mtshali's dream to return to the Premiership is realistic as Durban enjoy an eight-point lead at the summit of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) with just seven matches to go. Mtshali last played in the elite league in October 2021 with Chippa United.
“Returning to the top-flight would be a dream come true for me,'' Mtshali, who previously played for teams like Black Leopards and now-defunct Free State pair in Free State Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic, among other teams, told Sowetan yesterday.
Pepe reiterated he was still in a good shape to play for more years, also revealing his background drives him to keep grinding even at his age.
“I always tell myself that I still want to play and my body and my heart are agreeing with me on that. I come from a poor background, so I am also driven by that to work for my family. I am still hungry to play and I don't think about retirement yet,'' Mtshali stated.
Mtshali relishes return to top league as Durban City soar
Image: Gerhard Duraan
As much as Durban now need just 14 points from a possible 21 to wrap up the championship, Mtshali has maintained that they weren't yet home and dry.
“To be honest, it's a healthy lead we're enjoying at the top but that doesn't mean we've already won the championship,'' Pepe said.
“We mustn't be fooled by this eight-point lead and think we're already in the Premiership ... the aim is to win every game until we're guaranteed automatic promotion, so until then we must keep on working hard.”
Mtshali also lauded the experience of their coach, Simo Dladla and his assistant Pitso Dladla (not related) as one of the factors that has worked wonders for them this season.
“Coach Simo and coach Pitso have vast experience in the NFD and their knowledge and expertise have played a huge role in the team's success so far,'' the Durban keeper said.
Results
Callies 1-0 Venda; Casric 2-2 Leruma; Spurs 1-1 Kruger; Leopards 2-2 Baroka; Lions 0-1 AmaTuks; Orbit 0-1 Highbury; JDR 2-2 Milford; Durban 1-0 Upington
SowetanLIVE
