Cardoso outfoxes former team Esperance as Shalulile's goal Downs Tunisian giants

At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns emerged 1-0 winners in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Tunisian giants Esperance on Tuesday afternoon, capitalising on their dominance.
Peter Shalulile's second-half strike proved decisive as Sundowns will head into the return leg on Tuesday next week in Tunisia with a slender lead and advantage.
What is also pleasing for Masandawana is that they have managed to keep a clean sheet at home, which will also work in their favour in the return leg. An away goal in the second leg next week will make things a bit difficult for Esperance, who came here to play for a draw.
Sundowns will feel they have a big chance of progressing to the semifinal against a side that eliminated them in this edition last year and will need to avoid defeat in Tunisia.
Esperance were happy to sit back and allowed Sundowns to have all the possession while hoping to catch them in transition. It was clear from the first minute that the Tunisians were playing for a draw as they hardly offered little going forward and were compact in their defence.
Sundowns had done well to stop any breakaway ball in the first half. Masandawana were more purposeful in the opening half but their decision-making in the final third let them down. They created few chances in the first half, but they were restricted to efforts from distance, with Teboho Mokoena forcing two saves out of Esperance keeper Ben Said, and went into the interval with the match in balance.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made two changes after the restart, bringing in Arthur Sales and Divine Lunga for Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena.
Sundowns continued to dominate and their pressure finally paid off as they broke the deadlock when Shalulile slotted home from a Lucas Ribeiro Costa delivery to give his side a deserved lead eight minutes after the interval.
That goal looked to have spurred Sundowns as they continued to dominate and searched for a second to increase their lead.
Despite offering little going forward, Esperance's best chance came after the hour mark when Ogbelu Onuche unleashed a shot inside the box with Downs defender Lucas Suarez making a last-ditch block. That was the closest they came to scoring as Downs keeper Ronwen Williams was reduced to a spectator during the match and Elias Mokwana was kept quiet by Khuliso Mudau.
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso outfoxes former team Esperance as Shalulile's goal Downs Tunisian giants
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns emerged 1-0 winners in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Tunisian giants Esperance on Tuesday afternoon, capitalising on their dominance.
Peter Shalulile's second-half strike proved decisive as Sundowns will head into the return leg on Tuesday next week in Tunisia with a slender lead and advantage.
What is also pleasing for Masandawana is that they have managed to keep a clean sheet at home, which will also work in their favour in the return leg. An away goal in the second leg next week will make things a bit difficult for Esperance, who came here to play for a draw.
Sundowns will feel they have a big chance of progressing to the semifinal against a side that eliminated them in this edition last year and will need to avoid defeat in Tunisia.
Esperance were happy to sit back and allowed Sundowns to have all the possession while hoping to catch them in transition. It was clear from the first minute that the Tunisians were playing for a draw as they hardly offered little going forward and were compact in their defence.
Sundowns had done well to stop any breakaway ball in the first half. Masandawana were more purposeful in the opening half but their decision-making in the final third let them down. They created few chances in the first half, but they were restricted to efforts from distance, with Teboho Mokoena forcing two saves out of Esperance keeper Ben Said, and went into the interval with the match in balance.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made two changes after the restart, bringing in Arthur Sales and Divine Lunga for Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena.
Sundowns continued to dominate and their pressure finally paid off as they broke the deadlock when Shalulile slotted home from a Lucas Ribeiro Costa delivery to give his side a deserved lead eight minutes after the interval.
That goal looked to have spurred Sundowns as they continued to dominate and searched for a second to increase their lead.
Despite offering little going forward, Esperance's best chance came after the hour mark when Ogbelu Onuche unleashed a shot inside the box with Downs defender Lucas Suarez making a last-ditch block. That was the closest they came to scoring as Downs keeper Ronwen Williams was reduced to a spectator during the match and Elias Mokwana was kept quiet by Khuliso Mudau.
SowetanLIVE
We'll fight Esperance to the last minute – Cardoso
Adams impresses Cardoso, but coach warns midfielder must not get complacent
We kept to our style of play – Khumalo after U-17s' win over Egypt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos