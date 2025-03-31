Mohafe also lauded attacking player Oswin Appollis, who delivered impressive performances as he was involved in all three goals they scored.
Victory ahead of Pirates clash a confidence booster for Polokwane City – Mohafe
Image: Philip Maeta
After ending their eighth match winless run across all competitions with a 3-1 win over Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe is not getting carried away by that victory but admits it is a relief.
Before that win, courtesy of a brace by Lebohang Nkaki and another by Simon Ramabu, Rise and Shine were without a victory since February 1 when they beat Chippa United. Justice Figuareido scored the only goal for the Natal Rich Boyz.
As they prepare to host Orlando Pirates at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Mohafe feels the win has given them a confidence booster.
“We don't have to be clever with ourselves, but we need to be smart on this one. I cannot say we've turned the corner, but it is something that we have been looking for – to score more than two goals,” Mohafe stated.
“It's a relief for us in a sense that we scored three and we've got three points. With that mentality, I cannot say we have turned the corner, we will be lying to ourselves going to relax and forget we are playing a big match again at the weekend.
“I can say this win is a confidence booster going into the next match.”
Mohafe also lauded attacking player Oswin Appollis, who delivered impressive performances as he was involved in all three goals they scored.
“He was massive today and not only with the goals, but with the performance also. He shows that he is an international player and he needs to keep the standards,” he said.
“That's why we work so hard for them to go to the national team, this is the type of aspect we are looking for from them when they come back to rub whatever they achieved with the national team.”
Meanwhile, Bay co-coach Ronnie Gabriel was disappointed with his side's performance and hopes they will bounce back to winning ways against AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday.
“Looking at the ways things are down there at the bottom of the league, we cannot be naive and run away from it. We are fighting that battle for survival and we understand the dynamics that come into play for us to get out of the battle,” Gabriel said.
“We are up for the challenge and we will regroup and get better against AmaZulu and get the result at home on Friday.”
Fixtures
Friday: AmaZulu v Bay, King Zwelithini 7.30pm.
Saturday: Polokwane v Pirates, Old Peter Mokaba 3pm: Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga 3pm: Gallants v SuperSport, Dr Petrus Molemela 3pm: Chiefs v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba 7pm.
Sunday: CPT City v Sekhukhune, Cape Town 5.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
