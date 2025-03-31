“It’s a fixture we knew we had, and we tried the best that we could, but it was a difficult game and difficult conditions to play in. It was not through a lack of effort or commitment. It is one of those games where you walk away and say, ‘how did we not at least get a point from the game, which would have been massive for us?’
Barker regrets defeat to Magesi but says game prepared them for Zamalek
Stellies face Egyptian giants in CAF encounter on Wednesday
Image: Philip Maeta
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says the team needs to quickly forget their 0-1 defeat to Magesi in the Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium on Saturday as they prepare to host Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Barker could not hide his disappointment after the defeat and felt they should have at least got a point.
As Stellies switch focus to continental football, where they will look to reach the CAF semifinal, Barker said the team was disappointed but needed to get over it.
“We have a big match coming up and a lot more to play for in the league,” Barker told the media after the match.
Asked if playing the Magesi match a few days before the CAF game was ideal, Barker said it was fair as the intention was to sharpen the players before they meet Zamalek on Wednesday.
“It’s a fixture we knew we had, and we tried the best that we could, but it was a difficult game and difficult conditions to play in. It was not through a lack of effort or commitment. It is one of those games where you walk away and say, ‘how did we not at least get a point from the game, which would have been massive for us?’
“Playing this game helped us sharpen the players for [Wednesday’s] game. There was a bit of two weeks not playing a game [due to the Fifa break], so this helps us to be ready.”
Thabang Sibanyoni scored the only goal of the match late in the second half to hand Magesi their third successive win in the league.
Coach Owen Da Gama was pleased with the results. “We’ve been working hard, we know our limitations, we know where it comes from, and getting out there from the bottom is like the load of the PSL on top of you. Everybody just seems to trample on you. I spoke to the players, and I said there’s only one way out, and it is hard work.
“I’m telling you there are teams who are better than us, but there are very few that work as hard as we have been doing.”
In other results from Saturday, Chippa United beat AmaZulu 2-1.
