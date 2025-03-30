Palace boss Glasner hails Eze’s influence in FA Cup quarterfinal win

Eberechi Eze's quality was key to Crystal Palace's clinical 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday, manager Oliver Glasner said after the winger scored and assisted to lead his side into the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2022.

Eze, who scored his first England goal against Latvia on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd at Craven Cottage before setting up Ismaila Sarr for Palace's second.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Palace this season.

“I told him that this goal helped us a lot today because we got more and more belief. It was so fundamental (and a result of) his individual quality,” Glasner said.

“I think Ebere has had a strange season, he hasn't had many goals in the Premier League and he has been unlucky, but he keeps going, he's also struggled with strange injuries.