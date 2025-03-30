Adams impresses Cardoso, but coach warns midfielder must not get complacent

“Most of you heard me speaking about Jayden Adams when he arrived at Sundowns. I told him that I think he has to raise his intensity level to play for the club.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned attacking midfielder Jayden Adams not to become too comfortable after his impressive recent performances for the club and Bafana Bafana.
After netting two goals for Bafana against Lesotho and Benin during the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Adams continued that impressive form when he scored the only goal for Sundowns during their 1-0 win against Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal on Friday.
Though Cardoso has been impressed with Adams’ performances, he insists the striker cannot afford to become complacent because other players are waiting for their chance to shine.
“It is the speed of his game that creates problems for the opponents, and Jayden is a player who can increase a lot of speed in the game,” Cardoso said.
“Most of you heard me speaking about Jayden Adams when he arrived at Sundowns. I told him that I think he has to raise his intensity level to play for the club.
“It’s clear that he has been doing pretty well [and] has improved himself, naturally. However, we have more players [who can] substitute him. So, he mustn’t feel comfortable, because there are other players who are also pushing strongly.
“But he is ... a player whom we trust and is a very good boy. He can raise the level even more because he is still young. He arrived at a club where the demands are higher, and has adapted well, despite [only] arriving in January.”
Cardoso will pin his hopes on the 23-year-old to play a crucial role when Sundowns host Esperance in the CAF Champions League first-leg quarterfinal match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday at 3pm. Sundowns will look to take advantage with a win at home.
Adams will be strongly confident, after his impressive form recently, and will want to replicate that success in this continental match.
“I’m pretty happy with what he has done with the national team. Let’s hope he continues with that sequence, of course,” Cardoso added.
