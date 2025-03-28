Soccer

Vilakazi aims to translate U-20 form at Chiefs

Playmaker hopes to help Amakhosi beat Arrows

28 March 2025 - 12:28
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

After scoring two goals and laying two assists in SA under-20's recent double friendly against Botswana, Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi says his morale is sky high, aiming to continue with that rich form at club level.

Chiefs face Golden Arrows in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), and Vilakazi is raring to go after a brilliant outing with Amajita, aiming to score against Abafana Bes'thende.

SA humiliated Botswana 6-0 in the first friendly at Soweto UJ Campus Stadium last Saturday, before thumping them 4-1 in the second friendly at the same venue three days later. “The Fifa break treated me so well because I was in camp with the U-20 national team and we played so well, winning both our friendlies,'' the 19-year-old Vilakazi said yesterday.

“This Arrows game is important because we need points, so that we can climb up the table. Coming from the U-20 camp, where I scored two goals in the first game and grabbed two assists in the second, my confidence has been boosted ... it's so high and I am looking forward to scoring again against Arrows.''

Before the recent Fifa break, Amakhosi were stunned 2-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay. Chiefs have lost nine league games this season, leaving their long-suffering fans discouraged. Even so, Vilakazi has urged the Amakhosi faithful to stick with them amid these tough times.

“To our supporters, I'd like to say please don't give up on us. Bit by bit, we will get there because we're working hard,'' he said.

Arrows will be without their suspended duo of Keenan Phillips and Nhlanhla Zwane. Vilakazi entreated his teammates to be mindful of long balls into the box as that's Arrows' main weapon, according to him. “I know Arrows as a team that plays a lot of crosses into the box, so we must be mindful of that but the most important thing is to focus on ourselves by playing our brand of football. As a team, our goal is to win all our remaining games and see where that will put us,'' said the Chiefs starlet.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Buffalo City Municipality (3.30pm); Arrows v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Magesi v Stellenbosch, Seshego (5.45pm)

Sunday: Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Galaxy v Marumo, Mbombela (5.30pm); SuperSport v City, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)

SowetanLIVE

