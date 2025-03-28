As he slumped into his seat in the dugout, Broos must have been infuriated. Perhaps his over-the-top celebration for each of Bafana’s goals — the first scored by Lyle Foster and the second by Jayden Adams — told a story of relief.
OPINION | Show the idiot that failed to check Mokoena's match eligibility a red card
Official's incompetence a letdown for hard-working Broos and Bafana
Image: ANGE GNACADJA
Hugo Broos, like Bafana Bafana’s fans, should be grinning from ear to ear after reviving the team’s fortunes in a matter of three years to become the force they are now.
But Bafana’s Belgian coach is probably a frustrated man, despite the team making giant strides since he assumed the reins in 2021. This week, Broos — after leading the country to a 2-0 win over Benin on Tuesday to take charge of Group C in the World Cup qualifiers — refused to comment on the Teboho Mokoena saga.
It’s just as well that Broos, while most certainly seething, opted for restraint because a man of his extensive experience knows the consequences of fielding a defaulter, as Mokoena was in Bafana’s match against Lesotho last Friday.
Broos will know there’s no two ways about it: Bafana will likely lose the points. The five-point gap they now enjoy will be reduced to a single point. A plus-five goal difference will turn to zero once Fifa — as it has done on previous occasions regarding teams that fielded ineligible players — has punished SA by awarding Lesotho a 3-0 win.
Forget that Lesotho missed the deadline for filing a protest. Botswana also didn’t file one when Ethiopia were outed for fielding a suspended player against them in 2013. Fifa merely acted after checking the records. It would be a shock if there was a different outcome in Mokoena’s case, hence Broos took the necessary step of dropping him for the Benin game.
