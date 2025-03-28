Ndamane, the sixth of his parents' seven children, also narrated how he left Amakhosi for Galaxy, revealing his dream was to play for one of the big teams in the country, even if he doesn't return to Naturena.
Ndamane 'sorry' for passport debacle
TS Galaxy defender says the callup came too soon for him but is ready to go for it
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
Gifted TS Galaxy left-footed central defender Khulumani Ndamane is contrite about the passport ordeal that robbed him of a dream to be part of the Bafana Bafana team, vowing to continue working hard to get another opportunity.
Before Bafana's recent World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin, coach Hugo Broos disclosed that Ndamane had made the final squad, but not possessing a passport forced him to omit the 21-year-old lad from Sahlumbe, near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.
Stellenbosch's Thabo Moloisane ended up taking his slot.
"I was disappointed, and I'd like to apologise to everyone who believes in me," the free-spirited Ndamane told Sowetan in an exclusive interview at Sturrock Park, Galaxy's training base in Braamfontein, yesterday.
"Honestly, it did hurt me to miss out on the opportunity to be in the national team because of a passport but sometimes you have to accept setbacks in life, and I believe maybe it was not my time yet. I've managed to get one, so now mine is to continue working, hoping that I'll get that chance again.''
Ndamane, who joined Galaxy from Kaizer Chiefs reserves before the start of the season, insisted he never expected to make the final squad, believing it was too early for him to play for Bafana.
"It's everyone's dream to play for the national team but to be honest, I never saw the call-up coming so early, especially not in my first season, hence it never hit me to go and get my passport when I saw my name in the preliminary squad,'' the Rockets defender stated.
