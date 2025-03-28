Soccer

Magesi vow to continue where they left off before Fifa break

28 March 2025 - 12:17
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lehlogonolo Mokone of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Magesi FC and Golden Arrows at Seshego Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Magesi defender Lehlogonolo Mokone insists they are not concerned that the Fifa international break might have disrupted their momentum. Magesi resume their Betway Premiership matches when they face Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium o Saturday at 5.35pm.

Before the international break, Magesi had recorded two successive victories against Richards Bay and Golden Arrows to move away from the relegation zone. In order not to lose their moment, they resorted to playing friendly matches during recess to keep sharp.

"Sometimes the break can disrupt you but this is our home game, another advantage for us to continue with that momentum. We will have our supporters behind us because if you look, we've been playing well at home because of the support we get from our supporters," Mokone explained to Sowetan on Thursday.

We believe we have an advantage more at home than away.
Lehlogonolo Mokone, Magesi defender 

"Those two wins helped us because now we can play without that pressure of playing while facing the relegation zone. Although we still have that pressure, it is not like before."

Dikwena tša Meetse are 12th on the log table with 23 points from 23 matches and are six points behind eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

Mokone, 30, feels it is still possible for them to finish in the top eight. "It is possible because if you check our fixtures now, we have four home games where if we make sure we win them all, it's 12 points. And if you add that to the points that we have currently, we will be in the top eight," he said.

"Not that we don't care about the away fixtures, we care about them but we believe we have an advantage more at home than away."

With Stellies coming from a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match before the break, Mokone expects a tough encounter.

"Stellenbosch are a team that have confidence and they play the football that everyone knows. But it won't be easy for them here as we look to continue where we left off before the Fifa break to continue moving up the table."

