"Those two wins helped us because now we can play without that pressure of playing while facing the relegation zone. Although we still have that pressure, it is not like before."
Dikwena tša Meetse are 12th on the log table with 23 points from 23 matches and are six points behind eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.
Mokone, 30, feels it is still possible for them to finish in the top eight. "It is possible because if you check our fixtures now, we have four home games where if we make sure we win them all, it's 12 points. And if you add that to the points that we have currently, we will be in the top eight," he said.
"Not that we don't care about the away fixtures, we care about them but we believe we have an advantage more at home than away."
With Stellies coming from a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match before the break, Mokone expects a tough encounter.
"Stellenbosch are a team that have confidence and they play the football that everyone knows. But it won't be easy for them here as we look to continue where we left off before the Fifa break to continue moving up the table."
SowetanLIVE
Magesi vow to continue where they left off before Fifa break
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Magesi defender Lehlogonolo Mokone insists they are not concerned that the Fifa international break might have disrupted their momentum. Magesi resume their Betway Premiership matches when they face Stellenbosch at Seshego Stadium o Saturday at 5.35pm.
Before the international break, Magesi had recorded two successive victories against Richards Bay and Golden Arrows to move away from the relegation zone. In order not to lose their moment, they resorted to playing friendly matches during recess to keep sharp.
"Sometimes the break can disrupt you but this is our home game, another advantage for us to continue with that momentum. We will have our supporters behind us because if you look, we've been playing well at home because of the support we get from our supporters," Mokone explained to Sowetan on Thursday.
"Those two wins helped us because now we can play without that pressure of playing while facing the relegation zone. Although we still have that pressure, it is not like before."
Dikwena tša Meetse are 12th on the log table with 23 points from 23 matches and are six points behind eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs.
Mokone, 30, feels it is still possible for them to finish in the top eight. "It is possible because if you check our fixtures now, we have four home games where if we make sure we win them all, it's 12 points. And if you add that to the points that we have currently, we will be in the top eight," he said.
"Not that we don't care about the away fixtures, we care about them but we believe we have an advantage more at home than away."
With Stellies coming from a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in their last match before the break, Mokone expects a tough encounter.
"Stellenbosch are a team that have confidence and they play the football that everyone knows. But it won't be easy for them here as we look to continue where we left off before the Fifa break to continue moving up the table."
SowetanLIVE
OPINION | Show the idiot that failed to check Mokoena's match eligibility a red card
Ndamane 'sorry' for passport debacle
Sars 'nullifies' winning bid for Royal AM
Injured Margeman frustrated as he's not able to help SuperSport
Sekhukhune game setting the tone for Esperance CAF duel – Onyango
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos