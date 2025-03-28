Despite not having a convincing away record in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Highbury coach Kabelo Sibiya is optimistic they will get a favourable result when they play Orbit College at Olympia Park on Saturday (3.30pm).
In their 11 matches away this season, Highbury have only managed to register two wins, suffering five defeats and drawing four.
“We are looking forward to the match against Orbit College, a team that is in the top three. We believe that it is a game that we can win, [and] we need to work hard to achieve that,” Sibiya told Highbury’s media department.
“We understand that it is not easy playing away from home, but honestly, this season we had some good results away from home, which encourages us that we have a chance to go out there and win the game.”
Sibiya is pleased the team managed to get friendly matches during the Fifa break to prepare for the match and that they are in a good position to face Orbit.
“We’ve been preparing well, we have been playing friendlies. We played Bush Pirates, Chippa United and Park United. Fortunately, enough teams were available [during] this time,” he said.
“We want to surpass the 30 points mark as quickly as possible and this win will help us.
“We are looking forward to the match, the guys are showing a lot of good signs and we are getting some recoveries from the guys who were injured. We will do our best to win this game.”
Meanwhile, Kruger United will hope the Fifa break hasn't disrupted their momentum after four successive victories. Kruger will meet struggling Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
Fixtures
All matches start at 3.30pm.
Friday: Durban v Upington, Chatsworth.
Saturday: Casric v Leruma, Solomon Mahlangu; Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou; JDR v Milford, Soshanguve; Lions v University of Pretoria, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Spurs v Kruger, Athlone; Orbit v Highbury, Olympia Park.
Sunday: Callies v Venda, Dobsonville.
Highbury unfazed by poor away record as they visit Orbit
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
