In the 59th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kholosa Biyana and Peter Khoabane.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Biyana and former SuperSport United hardman Khoabane reflect on Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup wins over Lesotho and Benin.
As a result of the two wins in Polokwane and Ivory Coast, Bafana have increased their lead at the top of group C and Biyana and Khoabane believe the senior men’s national team is on the right track for the World Cup.
Biyana, who is a key member of the Banyana team for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, said their preparations for the tournament are going well.
Banyana have been drawn in group C with Ghana, Mali and Tanzania.
Watch the episode here:
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
