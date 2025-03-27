Royal were put on auction this month and Moodley is said to have tabled the highest bid but the Sars curator Jaco Venter is believed to have found information that makes the businessman unfit to take over. "Apparently Moodley's background paints him as someone who doesn't have a good record with Sars, so they have decided to nullify his winning bid," the source told Sowetan.
According to Daily Maverick's article published in June 2023, "Roy Moodley and some of the entities linked to him, including Royal Security, have been implicated in some of the foremost alleged state capture schemes during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma".
Venter insisted the process was still ongoing. "When it is finalised, we will send a press release. Just be a little bit patient," Venter told Sowetan on Thursday. "I don't know where the media get their information [Moodley buying the team]."
Moodley's disqualification may open doors for fellow bidders like David Skosana to be reconsidered. Skosana told Sowetan last week a consortium he represented had failed to secure the club after tabling a R15m offer.
Meanwhile, Royal manager Richards Makhobadismissed reports they had stopped training at the beginning of the year, before resuming yesterday.
"We've never stopped training, we have been playing friendlies from the last time you spoke to me. This thing of saying we started training and there is a new buyer, is nonsense. There is nothing like that," he said
With seven weeks before the season ends, it will be difficult for Royal to play and conclude their remaining matches when the new owner takes over. The league is set to end on May 24, meaning they'd have to play at least three matches every week to catch up. They've only played 11 games and missed 12.
SowetanLIVE
Sars 'nullifies' winning bid for Royal AM
A Sars curator is believed to have found information making businessman Roy Moodley unfit to take over
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
