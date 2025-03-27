Namibia can’t wait for Shalulile to break Nomvethe's PSL record

Benjamin further lauded Shalulile for how he carries himself, suggesting his goal-drought wasn't a problem as he was still contributing in other aspects.
Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has revealed the whole country was eagerly waiting for the Brave Warriors skipper Peter Shalulile to break PSL's all-time top goal scorer record set by Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe.
Shalulile has found the back of the net 127 times in the South African topflight, which means the 30-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns striker now needs only three goals to break Nomvethe's record of 129 goals that makes him the all-time leading scorer in the PSL.
"What I think about the PSL record is about to break is the same view three million Namibians are having. We are waiting and praying for him [Shalulile] to do it. He knows that we are proud of him,'' Benjamin said after their 1-all draw World Cup qualifier against Equatorial Guinea in Polokwane on Monday, where Shalulile netted his first goal for the national team since March 2023.
"The value that Shalulile brings to the team is amazing...I am going to amplify it again. He's an absolute professional, he's absolutely patriotic and he's a leader on and off the field. He's the first one that carries bags off the bus or off the airport and all these things are his off-the-field leadership qualities,'' he said.
"On scoring, because he's got the quality and he's a really good player, you in SA can attest to that, in the previous game against Malawi, he managed to get an assist, so his value is much more than scoring goals."
Namibia play their home games in SA since their stadiums do not meet CAF standards. The Brave Warriors mentor sounded tired of speaking about this issue when quizzed how it's like to play in SA. Namibia are second in Group G of the qualifiers with 12 points, four behind leaders Tunisia.
"With a lot of respect, I think this topic is kind of redundant...this is what we have, this is the situation that we have and we're trying to make the best out of it,'' Benjamin said.
